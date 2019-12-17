UrduPoint.com
French Take To Streets For Fresh Nationwide Protests Against Pension Reform

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 10:38 PM

French Take to Streets for Fresh Nationwide Protests Against Pension Reform

People in Paris and other French cities took to the streets on Tuesday for fresh protests against the proposed pension reform, a Sputnik correspondent reported on the scene

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) People in Paris and other French cities took to the streets on Tuesday for fresh protests against the proposed pension reform, a Sputnik correspondent reported on the scene.

Along with Paris, demonstrations are underway in other cities such as Nice, Nantes, Rouen, Marseille, Lyon and Bordeaux.

In the French capital, protesters started gathering at the Republic Square well before the start of the procession, which had been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. (12:30 GMT). Due to the ongoing strike, public transport in the city remains seriously disrupted, but that did not deter the protesters, who went to the venue on foot or used rental scooters and bicycles.

People are carrying flags and balloons with the logos of national trade unions, which urged citizens to take to the streets. Some protesters are also holding banners that read: "Railway Workers on Strike: the Same Macron, the Same Battle," "Social Sector in Danger - Tired, Angry Nurses" and "Killing education = Enslaving the People.

"

The banners indicate that the demonstration brings together people from all walks of life - transport and social workers, medics, teachers and airport employees.

In addition, the upcoming Christmas has added to the atmosphere of the protests, with some people wearing Santa hats and a poster saying "Happy Strikes!"

Despite firecrackers being fired from time to time, protests mainly look peaceful. Yet, the peace may be shattered by far-left activists who take part in the action.

As the procession reached the Bastille Square, where the Opera Bastille is located, employees of the theater came out on the doorsteps to sing the Marseillaise national anthem in support of demonstrators.

