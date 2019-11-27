UrduPoint.com
Fresh 5.3-Magnitude Tremor Strikes Off Albanian Coast - Seismologists

A new tremor struck off Albania's western coast in the Adriatic Sea on Wednesday, according to data published by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre

MOSCOW/BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) A new tremor struck off Albania's western coast in the Adriatic Sea on Wednesday, according to data published by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The new jolt was registered 24 kilometers (15 miles) north of the port city of Durres and 42 kilometers northwest of the capital, Tirana. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The aftershock comes a day after the strongest earthquake to hit the small Balkan nation in decades killed at least 32 people and injured hundreds.

The 6.4-magnitude quake struck as people were still sleeping in their homes on Tuesday morning, tearing down several buildings. Rescuers are combing through debris in search of survivors.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama declared Thursday a national day of mourning. Seismologists in nearby Serbia told Sputnik that aftershocks could be felt across the Balkans for over a month.

