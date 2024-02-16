Open Menu

Frosty Fun Frozen: Harbin Ice-Snow World Closes Red-hot Season As Days Get Warmer

Published February 16, 2024

Frosty fun frozen: Harbin Ice-Snow World closes red-hot season as days get warmer

The Harbin Ice-Snow World, a renowned ice-and-snow theme park that attracted swarms of visitors during the current winter travel boom, officially closed for the season on Friday due to rising temperatures

HARBIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) The Harbin Ice-Snow World, a renowned ice-and-snow theme park that attracted swarms of visitors during the current winter travel boom, officially closed for the season on Friday due to rising temperatures.

According to the theme park, it received 2.71 million visits during the 61-day operation. The recent increase in temperature in Harbin, the capital city of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, has resulted in the melting of several ice sculptures.

Some severely melted sculptures were dismantled due to safety concerns.

Built on the bank of the frozen Songhua River, the Harbin Ice-Snow World is a landmark theme park carved out of 250,000 cubic meters of ice and snow. Since its initial launch in December 1999 to mark the millennium, the park has been created in 25 editions.

The park, alongside other winter attractions in northeast China, has proved a smash hit on Chinese social media during this winter.

Related Topics

World Snow China Social Media Bank Harbin December Million

