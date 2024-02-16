Frosty Fun Frozen: Harbin Ice-Snow World Closes Red-hot Season As Days Get Warmer
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2024 | 05:51 PM
The Harbin Ice-Snow World, a renowned ice-and-snow theme park that attracted swarms of visitors during the current winter travel boom, officially closed for the season on Friday due to rising temperatures
HARBIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) The Harbin Ice-Snow World, a renowned ice-and-snow theme park that attracted swarms of visitors during the current winter travel boom, officially closed for the season on Friday due to rising temperatures.
According to the theme park, it received 2.71 million visits during the 61-day operation. The recent increase in temperature in Harbin, the capital city of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, has resulted in the melting of several ice sculptures.
Some severely melted sculptures were dismantled due to safety concerns.
Built on the bank of the frozen Songhua River, the Harbin Ice-Snow World is a landmark theme park carved out of 250,000 cubic meters of ice and snow. Since its initial launch in December 1999 to mark the millennium, the park has been created in 25 editions.
The park, alongside other winter attractions in northeast China, has proved a smash hit on Chinese social media during this winter.
Recent Stories
TikTok, PCB team up for HBL PSL 9
Two dead in south Israel shooting: hospital
PCB joins hands with TikTok for HBL PSL 9
Hong Kong Customs busts largest money laundering case on record
Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) organises debating competition
PTI alleges massive vote fraud in Feb 8 elections
Zelensky signs 'historic' security pact with Germany
NASA to launch new mission to study ultraviolet sky, stars, stellar explosions
Commissioner chairs meeting on 'Sargodha Day' preparations
DC conducts interviews for recruiting Danish School teachers
Foolproof security to be ensured during PSL, says Additional IG south
33rd Fajr Open Taekwondo Championship; Hamza Saeed won gold medal for Pakistan
More Stories From World
-
Two dead in south Israel shooting: hospital37 seconds ago
-
Zelensky signs 'historic' security pact with Germany14 minutes ago
-
Two killed after fresh clashes in restive Indian state59 minutes ago
-
Philippines struggles to lower rice price despite ample supply59 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s sesame export to China surpasses $290 million mark in 20232 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Europa League results - collated2 hours ago
-
Four Xbox exclusives heading to rivals in big shift2 hours ago
-
UK Conservatives suffer double election defeat to Labour2 hours ago
-
Saudi, Romanian foreign ministries hold political consultations2 hours ago
-
KSrelief initiates 2nd phase of food security project in Sudan’s Sennar2 hours ago
-
Thousands seek to quit Myanmar after military service announcement2 hours ago
-
KSrelief provides 2,300 winter clothing vouchers to families affected by earthquake in Syria2 hours ago