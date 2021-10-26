Fuel shortages in hospitals likely to cost lives in Haiti: UN

The difficulty in delivering fuel in Haiti is likely to cost lives, UN humanitarians have warned

Roadblocks are preventing the delivery of fuel, creating obstacles to the provision of essential medical services and also preventing access by humanitarian workers, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, on Monday. "Our humanitarian colleagues are telling us that lives are likely to be lost if fuel supplies do not reach hospitals immediately.

"Fuel shortages are hitting hospitals and medical centers especially hard. In Port-au-Prince, as well as other cities, hospitals are reporting extremely low fuel reserves needed to power the generators that keep services going. In two of the capital's major hospitals, pediatric services for 300 children, maternal health care for 45 women and critical care for 70 other patients will be interrupted if supplies are not received by Tuesday, said the spokesman.