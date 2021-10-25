UrduPoint.com

Fulfillment Of Promises Key To Lifting Taliban Sanctions - Russia's Kabulov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Sanctions on the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) can be lifted only if the movement proceeds with fulfilling its commitments on Afghanistan, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said on Monday.

First of all, the international community has to decide whether the Taliban has started implementing measures necessary to meet the criteria set out for international recognition, the diplomat noted.

"We have patiently explained this to our Afghan guests in Moscow, that if you want us to help you, you have to help us. You have to meet the expectations of the international community and, above all, the Afghan people themselves," Kabulov told a press conference.

The UN Security Council has the last say in the issue of the international recognition of the movement, and "it is a technical matter," he went on.

However, even though there is "an internal readiness" towards this direction, the decision is not to be rushed, Kabulov added, recalling statements of senior UN officials.

The international community should be reasonable in its expectations and demands to the Taliban to guide it through an expected path of policies, he said.

Last month, the EU set out five conditions for the recognition of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan. These include respect for human rights, particularly women's rights, the rule of law and freedom of the media, the formation of an inclusive and representative transitional government, and prevention of the country turning into a hotspot for terrorists. In addition, the movement has to let all those willing to leave Afghanistan do so without obstacles.

