Full Production Cycle of Sputnik V in Vietnam May Start in 1st Quarter of 2022 - RDIF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) A full production cycle of Russian Sputnik V and Sputnik Lite vaccines in Vietnam could start in the first quarter of 2022, the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Kirill Dmitriev, told reporters on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the RDIF signed a series of agreements with Vietnamese counterparts on expansion of Sputnik V manufacturing, including the agreement to set up a full production cycle of the vaccine in Vietnam.

"The technology has already been transferred to Vietnam, therefore basically we can say (the production will start) in the first quarter," Dmitriev said.

Dmitriev highlighted the importance of the agreement, saying that Vietnam is a crucial Sputnik V and Sputnik Lite manufacturing hub for the whole region. He mentioned that while Sputnik V is already produced in South Korea and China, Vietnam is also a very important market.