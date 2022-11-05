Funeral of Russian Journalist Svetlana Babayeva to Be Held on Tuesday in Moscow

The funeral for Russian journalist Svetlana Babayeva, who headed the regional office of the Rossiya Segodnya international media group in Crimea's Simferopol and died in a shooting range accident in late October, will be held at the Troyekurovskoye cemetery in Moscow on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) The funeral for Russian journalist Svetlana Babayeva, who headed the regional office of the Rossiya Segodnya international media group in Crimea's Simferopol and died in a shooting range accident in late October, will be held at the Troyekurovskoye cemetery in Moscow on Tuesday.

"The funeral of Svetlana Babayeva will be held on Tuesday at the Troyekurovskoye cemetery, preceded by a funeral service and a farewell ceremony in the funeral hall of the cemetery," a Rossiya Segodnya representative said.

Babayeva died on October 28 in an accident at one of the training grounds in Crimea, where she was practicing military sports shooting.

A farewell ceremony for the journalist was held in Simferopol on Thursday.

Multiple journalists and government officials expressed their condolences over the death of Babayeva, including Crimean leader Sergey Aksyonov, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Babayeva was born on June 24, 1972 in Moscow and graduated from Moscow State University majoring in Law. Prior to working at the Rossiya Segodnya media group, she wrote for the Moskovskiye Novosti (Moscow news) newspaper and the Izvestia newspaper.