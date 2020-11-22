UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

G20 Leaders Say 'Stablecoin' Cryptocurrencies Need Clear Regulatory Guidance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 09:20 PM

G20 Leaders Say 'Stablecoin' Cryptocurrencies Need Clear Regulatory Guidance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) G20 leaders agreed in their final statement following a two-day virtual summit that appropriate standards should be set for so-called "stablecoins," a type of cryptocurrency that seeks to peg their market value to an external reference point to smooth out price fluctuations.

"No so-called 'global stablecoins' should commence operation until all relevant legal, regulatory and oversight requirements are adequately addressed through appropriate design and by adhering to applicable standards," the statement read.

World leaders welcomed the reports on stablecoins and similar arrangements submitted by the G20-mandated Financial Stability board, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and the IMF.

"We look forward to the standard setting bodies engaging in the review of existing standards in light of these reports and making adjustments as needed. We look forward to the IMF's further work on macro-financial implications of digital currencies and socalled 'global stablecoins," they added.

Related Topics

IMF Price Cryptocurrency Market Financial Action Task Force All

Recent Stories

UAE Government provides &quot;Masarra&quot; servic ..

6 minutes ago

SCI collects AED59.6 million through e-donation se ..

20 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed urges Ethiopian parties to retu ..

21 minutes ago

Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre anno ..

21 minutes ago

‘Mother of the Nation, an Inspirational Role Mod ..

21 minutes ago

DGCX celebrates 15th anniversary, trades 154 milli ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.