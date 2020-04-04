UrduPoint.com
Gas Blast At Residential House In Moscow Region Leaves 1 Killed, 4 Wounded - Authorities

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 05:04 PM

Gas Blast at Residential House in Moscow Region Leaves 1 Killed, 4 Wounded - Authorities

A gas blast in a five-story residential house in the eastern Orekhovo-Zuyevo city of the Moscow Region left one person killed and four others wounded, the Russian Ministry of Emergencies said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) A gas blast in a five-story residential house in the eastern Orekhovo-Zuyevo city of the Moscow Region left one person killed and four others wounded, the Russian Ministry of Emergencies said.

The explosion occurred earlier in the day on the third floor of the building, making a section of apartments collapse between the third and fifth floors.

Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov took the situation under personal control, according to his press service.

