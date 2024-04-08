Open Menu

Gaza Truce Talks Make 'significant Progress': Egypt State Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Talks in Cairo towards a Gaza truce and hostage release deal have made "significant progress", Egyptian state-linked media reported Monday, more than half a year into the war started by the October 7 attack.

Israel kept up the pressure, warning that it was ready for future military operations in Gaza's far-southern city of Rafah, the last area so far spared a ground invasion.

Israel on Sunday pulled its forces out of the southern Gaza Strip and the main city there, Khan Yunis, allowing large numbers of displaced Palestinians to return to the devastated urban area.

But Defence Minister Yoav Gallant stressed that the aim was for Israeli forces "to prepare for future missions, including.

.. in Rafah" on the Egyptian border.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, marking half a year of war since the unprecedented attack of October 7, also said Israel was "one step away from victory".

But, as truce talks resumed, Netanyahu also told his cabinet that "Israel is ready for a deal", adding that "there will be no ceasefire without the return of hostages".

International pressure has mounted on Israel to end the war which has brought mass civilian casualties and destroyed swathes of the coastal Palestinian territory.

