Georgia To Hold Proportional Parliamentary Elections In 2020 - Ruling Party Founder

Mon 24th June 2019 | 01:44 PM

Georgia to Hold Proportional Parliamentary Elections in 2020 - Ruling Party Founder

The Georgian government has decided to hold in 2020 parliamentary elections under a proportional system, thus partially following up on demands of protesters rallying in the country's capital, the founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Bidzina Ivanishvili, said on Monday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) The Georgian government has decided to hold in 2020 parliamentary elections under a proportional system, thus partially following up on demands of protesters rallying in the country's capital, the founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Bidzina Ivanishvili, said on Monday.

"The Georgian Dream has decided to hold in 2020 parliamentary elections under a proportional system, and the passing barrier will be set at zero," Ivanishvili said at a briefing.

