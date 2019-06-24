Georgia to Hold Proportional Parliamentary Elections in 2020 - Ruling Party Founder

(@imziishan)

The Georgian government has decided to hold in 2020 parliamentary elections under a proportional system, thus partially following up on demands of protesters rallying in the country's capital, the founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Bidzina Ivanishvili, said on Monday

"The Georgian Dream has decided to hold in 2020 parliamentary elections under a proportional system, and the passing barrier will be set at zero," Ivanishvili said at a briefing.