German, Chinese Observers to Monitor Abkhazian Presidential Vote for 1st Time - Official

Observers from Germany and China will monitor the presidential election in Abkhazia for the first time, Deputy Speaker of the Abkhazian parliament Levon Galustyan told Sputnik on Monday

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) Observers from Germany and China will monitor the presidential election in Abkhazia for the first time, Deputy Speaker of the Abkhazian parliament Levon Galustyan told Sputnik on Monday.

The Abkhazian presidential election is scheduled for Sunday.

"This election may set a record in terms of the number of international observers. For the first time, German lawmakers, observers from the People's Republic of China as well as a number of colleagues from European countries will arrive in our country. Lawmakers of the European Parliament will also arrive in Abkhazia. That is very important in order to disseminate true information about Abkhazia," Galustyan said.

From his point of view, the participation of European and Chinese observers in the Abkhazian presidential election is possible due to the recently created international parliamentary movement, called the League of Friends of Abkhazia.

Galustyan added that the upcoming presidential election would also be monitored by observers from both chambers of the Russian parliament, the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, South Ossetia, Crimea, the Union State of Russia and Belarus, the non-recognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic and the Transnistrian Moldavian Republic.