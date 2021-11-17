German Court Rejects Environmentalists' Lawsuit Against Nord Stream 2

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) The Supreme Administrative Court of Germany's Greifswald dismissed on Tuesday a claim from German environmental organization Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH) over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, court spokeswoman Dorothea ter Veen said.

"The Supreme Administrative Court of Greifswald with today's decision dismissed the claim of Deutsche Umwelthilfe against the Mining Authority of Stralsund (a city in northern Germany)," ter Veen told reporters.

German environmental organization Deutsche Umwelthilfe filed a lawsuit in summer this year demanding to revise the permit for the operation of Nord Stream 2. With this claim, they challenge the decision of the Stralsund Mining Authority, which initially rejected the environmentalists' application.