UrduPoint.com

German Court Rejects Environmentalists' Lawsuit Against Nord Stream 2

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 12:20 AM

German Court Rejects Environmentalists' Lawsuit Against Nord Stream 2

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) The Supreme Administrative Court of Germany's Greifswald dismissed on Tuesday a claim from German environmental organization Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH) over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, court spokeswoman Dorothea ter Veen said.

"The Supreme Administrative Court of Greifswald with today's decision dismissed the claim of Deutsche Umwelthilfe against the Mining Authority of Stralsund (a city in northern Germany)," ter Veen told reporters.

German environmental organization Deutsche Umwelthilfe filed a lawsuit in summer this year demanding to revise the permit for the operation of Nord Stream 2. With this claim, they challenge the decision of the Stralsund Mining Authority, which initially rejected the environmentalists' application.

Related Topics

German Germany Stralsund Nord From Court

Recent Stories

Mass arbitrary arrests target Tigrayans in Ethiopi ..

Mass arbitrary arrests target Tigrayans in Ethiopian capital, says UN rights off ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges Security Council, UN chief to give ..

Pakistan urges Security Council, UN chief to give 'high priority' to resolving K ..

7 minutes ago
 NACTA head urges to adopt tolerance

NACTA head urges to adopt tolerance

7 minutes ago
 US Sells $56Mln in Seized Cryptocurrency, First St ..

US Sells $56Mln in Seized Cryptocurrency, First Step to Help Fraud Victims - Jus ..

7 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADIPEC 2021

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADIPEC 2021

36 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak launches the &#039;Global Toler ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak launches the &#039;Global Tolerance Alliance&#039; and opens ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.