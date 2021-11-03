UrduPoint.com

German Delegation Arrives In Crimea For Exploratory Purposes

Wed 03rd November 2021 | 09:47 PM

German Delegation Arrives in Crimea for Exploratory Purposes

A German delegation arrived on an exploratory visit to Crimea as part of the people's diplomacy project, Valentina Medvedeva, deputy head of the Simferopol-Heidelberg Sister Cities Friendship House, told Sputnik on Wednesday

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) A German delegation arrived on an exploratory visit to Crimea as part of the people's diplomacy project, Valentina Medvedeva, deputy head of the Simferopol-Heidelberg Sister Cities Friendship House, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The delegation of the people's diplomacy project is on an exploratory visit to Crimea. These people are here for the first time. They like the peninsula.

Upon their return, they would like to share with their homeland what they see here," Medvedeva said, adding that the members of the delegation brought several proposals on transport projects for Crimea.

The visit of the delegation comes as the cities of Simferopol and Germany's Heidelberg observe their 30th anniversary of establishing twinship.

The Germans will stay in Crimea until November 8, and visit several sites on the peninsula, Medvedeva added.

