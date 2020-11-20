German Interior Ministry Proposes to Hold General Election on September 26, 2021 - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The German Interior Ministry wants the next general election to be held on September 26, 2021, German media reported.

According to the N24 broadcaster, the final decision on the issue would be made by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Normally Germany holds parliamentary elections every four years.

A winner party gets a right to form a government - in a coalition or alone in case of enough votes - and provide a chancellor.

The German ruling coalition currently consists of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its Bavarian sister party Christian Social Union, as well as the Social Democratic Party. Incumbent Chancellor Angela Merkel represents the CDU.