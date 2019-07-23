Roland Hartwig, the vice chairman of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party's parliamentary group in the country's parliament, told Sputnik on Tuesday that he expected the new Ukrainian government to focus on combating corruption and seeking ways to improve Ukraine's relations with Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) Roland Hartwig, the vice chairman of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party's parliamentary group in the country's parliament , told Sputnik on Tuesday that he expected the new Ukrainian government to focus on combating corruption and seeking ways to improve Ukraine 's relations with Russia

The statement comes in the wake of Ukraine's snap parliamentary elections that took place on Sunday. With 95 percent of votes counted, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party maintains lead with 43.13 percent of the vote.

"I expect the new [Ukrainian] government to focus strongly on the fight against corruption within the country and to look for possibilities to remove the current tensions between Ukraine and Russia," Hartwig said.

According to the lawmaker, the outcome of Ukraine's parliamentary elections is "crystal clear."

"The Ukrainian people want a new political start with new faces and the setting of new political focal points. Therefore significant changes are likely," Hartwig stressed.

Zelenskyy's party is followed by the Opposition Platform For Life party with 13.06 percent of the vote, All-Ukrainian Union Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) party, led by former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, with 8.18 percent and former President Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity party with 8.12 percent.