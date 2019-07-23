UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Lawmaker Says Expects New Ukrainian Gov't To Focus On Improving Ties With Russia

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 07:59 PM

German Lawmaker Says Expects New Ukrainian Gov't to Focus on Improving Ties With Russia

Roland Hartwig, the vice chairman of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party's parliamentary group in the country's parliament, told Sputnik on Tuesday that he expected the new Ukrainian government to focus on combating corruption and seeking ways to improve Ukraine's relations with Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) Roland Hartwig, the vice chairman of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party's parliamentary group in the country's parliament, told Sputnik on Tuesday that he expected the new Ukrainian government to focus on combating corruption and seeking ways to improve Ukraine's relations with Russia.

The statement comes in the wake of Ukraine's snap parliamentary elections that took place on Sunday. With 95 percent of votes counted, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party maintains lead with 43.13 percent of the vote.

"I expect the new [Ukrainian] government to focus strongly on the fight against corruption within the country and to look for possibilities to remove the current tensions between Ukraine and Russia," Hartwig said.

According to the lawmaker, the outcome of Ukraine's parliamentary elections is "crystal clear."

"The Ukrainian people want a new political start with new faces and the setting of new political focal points. Therefore significant changes are likely," Hartwig stressed.

Zelenskyy's party is followed by the Opposition Platform For Life party with 13.06 percent of the vote, All-Ukrainian Union Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) party, led by former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, with 8.18 percent and former President Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity party with 8.12 percent.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Parliament Vote Germany Lead Sunday Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Ship Shah jahan visits Port Sultan Q ..

24 minutes ago

WWF calls on citizens to support nature conservati ..

33 minutes ago

Russian Energy Minister Says Too Early to Predict ..

22 seconds ago

Govt to amend open sky policy.Minister

24 seconds ago

12 persons arrested in crackdown against quacks in ..

25 seconds ago

World reacts to Britain's Prime Minister to-be Joh ..

27 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.