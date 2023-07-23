Open Menu

German Military Counterintelligence Falling Behind On Personnel Checks - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published July 23, 2023 | 10:50 PM

German Military Counterintelligence Falling Behind on Personnel Checks - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2023) The German Military Counterintelligence Service (MAD) has fallen behind on personnel checks in the country's armed forces, the Bundeswehr, with only 69,687 personal files under inspection as of late May out of 253,000 records, German newspaper Bild am Sonntag reported on Sunday, citing the German Defense Ministry.

The report said that the Bundeswehr was facing a "real security issue" due to being overwhelmed amid growing volumes of checks for cooperation with foreign security services every month.

The check, which includes an inspection for three access levels to classified information, may last about 1.5 years, lowering the efficiency of the German troops as well as hindering recruitment of new staff, the report added.

Related Topics

German Moroccan Dirham May Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of D ..

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Confe ..

1 hour ago
 UAE committed to working with international commun ..

UAE committed to working with international community to address global challeng ..

1 hour ago
 Pogačar bounces back to clinch victory at Tour de ..

Pogačar bounces back to clinch victory at Tour de France&#039;s Stage 20

3 hours ago
 UAE President participates in International Confer ..

UAE President participates in International Conference on Development and Migrat ..

4 hours ago
 Ruwad approves funding for three projects in Q2&#0 ..

Ruwad approves funding for three projects in Q2&#039;23

4 hours ago
 Omar Al Olama reviews DEWA’s projects in digital ..

Omar Al Olama reviews DEWA’s projects in digital transformation

4 hours ago
Ajman Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on Ju ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversa ..

5 hours ago
 Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 ..

Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 million transactions processed

5 hours ago
 RTA constructs 19 truck rest stops, lay-bys

RTA constructs 19 truck rest stops, lay-bys

6 hours ago
 PM expresses deep grief over death of Sheikh Muham ..

PM expresses deep grief over death of Sheikh Muhammad bin Hamad bin Abdullah bin ..

6 hours ago
 New York Warriors unleash cricket legends in US

New York Warriors unleash cricket legends in US

6 hours ago

More Stories From World