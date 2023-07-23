German Military Counterintelligence Falling Behind on Personnel Checks - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2023) The German Military Counterintelligence Service (MAD) has fallen behind on personnel checks in the country's armed forces, the Bundeswehr, with only 69,687 personal files under inspection as of late May out of 253,000 records, German newspaper Bild am Sonntag reported on Sunday, citing the German Defense Ministry.

The report said that the Bundeswehr was facing a "real security issue" due to being overwhelmed amid growing volumes of checks for cooperation with foreign security services every month.

The check, which includes an inspection for three access levels to classified information, may last about 1.5 years, lowering the efficiency of the German troops as well as hindering recruitment of new staff, the report added.