German parliament passes disputed national virus law amendment

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :The German parliament on Wednesday passed a controversial amendment to the law to give Chancellor Angela Merkel's government power to impose tougher anti-coronavirus measures.

The new law, which prescribes school closures and night-time curfews in areas with high infection rates, aims to end a political tug-of-war between the Federal government and the 16 regional states over virus restrictions.