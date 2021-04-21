UrduPoint.com
German Parliament Passes Disputed National Virus Law Amendment

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 07:44 PM

The German parliament on Wednesday passed a controversial amendment to the law to give Chancellor Angela Merkel's government power to impose tougher anti-coronavirus measures

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :The German parliament on Wednesday passed a controversial amendment to the law to give Chancellor Angela Merkel's government power to impose tougher anti-coronavirus measures.

The new law, which prescribes school closures and night-time curfews in areas with high infection rates, aims to end a political tug-of-war between the Federal government and the 16 regional states over virus restrictions.

