German Police Say Detained Driver Of Car That Rammed Into Crowd In Volkmarsen

Mon 24th February 2020 | 09:06 PM

German Police Say Detained Driver of Car That Rammed Into Crowd in Volkmarsen

German police have detained the driver of a vehicle that drove into a crowd of people in the town of Volkmarsen, in the state of Hesse, police told Sputnik on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) German police have detained the driver of a vehicle that drove into a crowd of people in the town of Volkmarsen, in the state of Hesse, police told Sputnik on Monday.

Police officials confirmed that a vehicle drove into a crowd of people who were taking part in a carnival procession in the German town.

"Several people were injured, there is no exact information yet. A large number of police officers are at the scene," the law enforcement official said, confirming that the driver had been detained.

German broadcaster ARD has estimated that at least 10 people were injured in the incident. Other media outlets have reported that more than 15 people have suffered injuries.

More Stories From World

