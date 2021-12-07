UrduPoint.com

German Prosecution Demands Life Sentence For Russian Accused Of Khangoshvili Murder

Tue 07th December 2021

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) The German prosecutor's office demanded life imprisonment for Russian citizen Vadim Sokolov, who is accused of murdering Georgian citizen Zelimkhan Khangoshvili (Tornike K.) in a Berlin park, Agence France-Presse reported.

In August 2019, 40-year-old Khangoshvili was shot dead in Berlin's Tiergarten park.

The suspect is Russian citizen Vadim Sokolov. According to the German investigation, his real name is Vadim Krasikov, the alleged killer drove up to Khangoshvili on a bicycle and shot him from a Glock 26 pistol with a silencer.

Khangoshvili died on the spot. Hearings on this case began in Berlin in 2020. According to the German investigation, the Russian received an assignment "from state agencies of the government of the Russian Federation" to eliminate a citizen of Georgia who had been living in refugee status since 2016 on July 18, 2019. The killed person was the head of "the Chechen militia in the fight against the Russian Federation."

