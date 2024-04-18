Germany Arrests Two Over Military Base Attack Plot For Russia
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Two German-Russian men have been arrested on suspicion of spying for Russia and planning attacks in Germany -- including on US army targets -- to undermine military support for Ukraine, prosecutors said Thursday.
The pair, identified only as Dieter S. and Alexander J., were arrested in Bayreuth in the southeastern state of Bavaria on Wednesday, Federal prosecutors said in a statement.
The main accused, Dieter S., is alleged to have scouted potential targets for attacks, "including facilities of the US armed forces" stationed in Germany.
Police have searched both men's homes and places of work.
They are suspected of "having been active for a foreign intelligence service" in what prosecutors described as a "particularly serious case" of espionage.
Interior Minister Nancy Faeser likewise called the allegations "a particularly serious case of suspected agent activity for (Vladimir) Putin's criminal regime".
"We will continue to thwart such threat plans," she said, reiterating Germany's steadfast support for Ukraine.
Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock summoned the Russian ambassador over the arrests, the ministry in Berlin said.
- US army facilities targeted -
According to prosecutors, Dieter S. had been exchanging information with a person linked to Russian intelligence services since October 2023, discussing possible acts of sabotage.
"The actions were intended, in particular, to undermine the military support provided from Germany to Ukraine against the Russian aggression," prosecutors said.
The accused allegedly expressed readiness to "commit explosive and arson attacks mainly on military infrastructure and industrial sites in Germany".
Dieter S. collected information about potential targets, "including facilities of the US armed forces".
Fellow accused Alexander J. began assisting him from March 2024, they added.
Dieter S. scouted potential targets by taking photos and videos of military transport and equipment.
He then allegedly shared the information with his contact person.
Der Spiegel magazine reported that the military facilities spied on included the US army base in Grafenwoehr in Bavaria.
"Among other things, there is an important military training area there where the US army trains Ukrainian soldiers, for example on Abrams battle tanks," Der Spiegel wrote.
Dieter S. faces an additional charge of belonging to a "foreign terrorist organisation". Prosecutors said they suspect he was a fighter in an armed unit of eastern Ukraine's self-proclaimed pro-Russian "People's Republic of Donetsk" in 2014-2016.
- Espionage showdown -
Germany is Ukraine's second-largest supplier of military aid, and news of the spy arrests came as Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck was on a visit to Kyiv.
"We will continue to provide Ukraine with massive support and will not allow ourselves to be intimidated," Interior Minister Faeser said.
Germany has been shaken by several cases of alleged spying for Russia since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, amid suggestions that some German officials have been too sympathetic with Moscow in the past.
A former German intelligence officer is on trial in Berlin, accused of handing information to Moscow that showed Germany had access to details of Russian mercenary operations in Ukraine. He denies the charges.
In November 2022, a German man was handed a suspended sentence for passing information to Russian intelligence while serving as a German army reserve officer.
"We know that the Russian power apparatus is also focusing on our country -- we must respond to this threat with resistance and determination," Justice Minister Marco Buschmann said Thursday.
Russian authorities for their part have levelled treason charges against dozens of people accused of aiding Kyiv and the West since the invasion.
A Russian court sentenced a resident of Siberia's Omsk region to 12 years in jail earlier this month for trying to pass secrets to the German government in exchange for help moving there.
Recent Stories
Azam Khan likely to miss T20I series against Kiwis due to discomfort in right kn ..
Badar Shahbaz Warraich appointed as PM’s media coordinator
Finance Minister rules out rupee devaluation in talks with IMF
National team determined for good performance against New Zealand: Babar Azam
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2024
Saka and Odegaard start for Arsenal, Guerreiro in Bayern midfield
Qatar PM says re-evaluating Israel-Hamas mediation role
Govt spokesperson terms allegations of PTI's Marwat against Saudi Arabia 'heinou ..
Minister appreciate UAE’s support for Pakistan economic challenges
Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League starting line-ups
MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign investments: Federal Minister for ..
More Stories From World
-
Ukraine says hit Russian airfield in annexed Crimea20 minutes ago
-
China's Wang meets Indonesia's Jokowi, president-elect Prabowo29 minutes ago
-
Gauff, Raducanu shine in Stuttgart29 minutes ago
-
China's coal-rich Shanxi Province sees coal output fall 18.9 pct in Q139 minutes ago
-
China awards medals to Shenzhou-16 astronauts39 minutes ago
-
Iron ore futures close higher39 minutes ago
-
Cambodia's trade with fellow ASEAN member states up 18.6 pct in Q139 minutes ago
-
5.7-magnitude quake hits Volcano Islands, Japan Region --40 minutes ago
-
SpaceX launches 23 more Starlink internet satellites into space40 minutes ago
-
Norway's wealth fund posts $107 bln first quarter gain49 minutes ago
-
'Human-induced' climate change behind deadly Sahel heatwave: study49 minutes ago
-
Kremlin says US aid for Ukraine won't change military situation50 minutes ago