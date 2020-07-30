Germany May See Political Benefits From Withdrawal of 12,000 US Troops - Russian Envoy

The relocation of 12,000 United States troops from Germany elsewhere could bring certain political benefits to Berlin, Russia's Permanent Representative of Russia to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The relocation of 12,000 United States troops from Germany elsewhere could bring certain political benefits to Berlin, Russia's Permanent Representative of Russia to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Thursday.

"Some observers interpret withdrawal of 12 000 US troops from Germany as "punishment" of Berlin. Why? Germany isn't under threat. So, security will not be affected. Politically Germany is likely to benefit from that," Ulyanov tweeted.

At the same time, the Russian envoy added that the relocation might economically affect communities living around the US bases.

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper has announced that the US planned to withdraw nearly 12,000 military personnel from Germany over 6,000 soldiers would be sent home, while others would be relocated elsewhere in Europe, including Italy and Belgium. The move would reduce the number of US troops stationed in Germany from some 36,000 to 24,000. Washington also decided to relocate its European Command headquarters from Germany to the Belgian city of Mons.