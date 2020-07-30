UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany May See Political Benefits From Withdrawal Of 12,000 US Troops - Russian Envoy

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 04:01 PM

Germany May See Political Benefits From Withdrawal of 12,000 US Troops - Russian Envoy

The relocation of 12,000 United States troops from Germany elsewhere could bring certain political benefits to Berlin, Russia's Permanent Representative of Russia to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The relocation of 12,000 United States troops from Germany elsewhere could bring certain political benefits to Berlin, Russia's Permanent Representative of Russia to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Thursday.

"Some observers interpret withdrawal of 12 000 US troops from Germany as "punishment" of Berlin. Why? Germany isn't under threat. So, security will not be affected. Politically Germany is likely to benefit from that," Ulyanov tweeted.

At the same time, the Russian envoy added that the relocation might economically affect communities living around the US bases.

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper has announced that the US planned to withdraw nearly 12,000 military personnel from Germany over 6,000 soldiers would be sent home, while others would be relocated elsewhere in Europe, including Italy and Belgium. The move would reduce the number of US troops stationed in Germany from some 36,000 to 24,000. Washington also decided to relocate its European Command headquarters from Germany to the Belgian city of Mons.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Washington Germany Vienna Mons Berlin Same Italy Belgium United States From

Recent Stories

ADP warns of dangers posed by fireworks to safety ..

3 minutes ago

Governments must take a balance sheet approach to ..

11 minutes ago

The Shape of Future; Express Yourself With The All ..

14 minutes ago

Kremlin Does Not Recognize Ukrainian Citizenship o ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan terms Afghan govt, Taliban's Eid ceasefir ..

2 minutes ago

CTP release traffic plan for Eid-ul-Azha

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.