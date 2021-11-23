Germany Must Continue Contributing to NATO Amid Standoff With China, Russia

Germany's next center-left government must stand to its commitments within NATO as it engages in a competition of values with China and Russia, the outgoing German foreign minister said Tuesday

"Germany must continue contributing to the Atlantic alliance � the unshakable pillar of our security," Heiko Maas said in an opening speech at a foreign policy forum in Berlin.

He accused China and Russia of testing NATO's rules-based order, international laws and human rights, and using hybrid warfare tactics and disinformation campaigns to target the Western society.

"That is why Germany has been fostering new coalitions and expanding partnerships with like-minded countries.

.. because Germany can only be strong as long as it has its partners and not alone," he added.

NATO has launched a "reflection process" to hammer out a new strategic concept by the end of next year, Maas said. It will redefine the alliance's security tasks and deal with the cyber-and space threats.

Maas added that NATO had stood the test of time after it was repeatedly predicted that the alliance would break down. He said strong allies and partners would help Germany remain a strong economy and an active player in an "interconnected world."