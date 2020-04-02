UrduPoint.com
Germany Registers Over 6,100 New COVID-19 Cases, 140 Fatalities Over Past 24 Hours

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has jumped by 6,156 to 73,522, and the death toll has risen by 140 to 872 in the past 24 hours, the Robert Koch Institute said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the country recorded over 5,400 new cases and 149 fatalities.

According to the latest data, the most cases have been recorded in Bavaria (18,496), North Rhine-Westphalia (15,427) and Baden-Wurttemberg (14,662). Berlin has 2,970 cases.

Germany is the third most affected country in Europe after Italy and Spain in terms of the number of COVID-19 patients.

In total, more than 937,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, and over 47,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

