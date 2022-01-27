Germany Still Wants Nord Stream 2 to Be Launched - Russian Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Germany still adheres to the need to launch Nord Stream 2, Russia strictly fulfills its obligations on energy supplies to Europe, Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechaev said on Wednesday.

"Germany is still adhering to the line that Nord Stream (2) should exist," he said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster, commenting on possible sanctions against the gas pipeline.

Despite difficult political circumstances, Russia has always strictly fulfilled its obligations on energy supplies to Europe, he added.