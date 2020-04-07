Germany to Use Smartwatches, Fitness Trackers to Map Spread of COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) German citizens will be able to use a special app on their smartphones, smartwatches or fitness trackers designed to help medical professionals track data on how COVID-19 is spreading in the country, the Robert Koch Institute said on Tuesday.

According to the institute, the personal data transmitted to the system contains information on a user's gender, age, weight and height, physical activity, heart rate, body temperature, and postal code.

The app would recognize such symptoms as rapid heart rate and sleep-wake disorders.

The institute added that the collected data would be used "exclusively for scientific purposes," and that the app could not replace a diagnostic test for COVID-19.

According to the institute's data, Germany has confirmed 99,225 COVID-19 cases, including 1,607 deaths.