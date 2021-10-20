Germany 'vehemently condemns' North Korea missile test

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Germany said Wednesday it "vehemently condemns" the test of a new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile by North Korea.

"With this test, North Korea has once again violated its obligations under relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and endangered international and regional security and stability," a spokesman for the foreign ministry said in a statement.