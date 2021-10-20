UrduPoint.com

Germany 'vehemently Condemns' North Korea Missile Test

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 01:38 PM

Germany 'vehemently condemns' North Korea missile test

Germany said Wednesday it "vehemently condemns" the test of a new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile by North Korea

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Germany said Wednesday it "vehemently condemns" the test of a new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile by North Korea.

"With this test, North Korea has once again violated its obligations under relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and endangered international and regional security and stability," a spokesman for the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

United Nations Germany North Korea

Recent Stories

Five Dead, 13 Injured in Car Accident in Armenia - ..

Five Dead, 13 Injured in Car Accident in Armenia - Ministry of Emergencies

3 minutes ago
 GB's students, faculty members spend day at Army's ..

GB's students, faculty members spend day at Army's Field Firing Range

3 minutes ago
 Licenses of two flour mills cancelled over violati ..

Licenses of two flour mills cancelled over violation of govt quota

7 minutes ago
 Floods, Landslides in Northern India Kill 46 - Aut ..

Floods, Landslides in Northern India Kill 46 - Authorities

7 minutes ago
 Six new projects being executed in petroleum secto ..

Six new projects being executed in petroleum sector

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan faces global 1.5C anticipated temperature ..

Pakistan faces global 1.5C anticipated temperature rise prior to 2040: GCISC Stu ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.