Germany's CSU Official Urges Scholz To Greenlight Poland To Supply Tanks To Kiev

January 24, 2023

The leader of the Christian Social Union (CSU) opposition Bavarian regional faction in the Bundestag, Alexander Dobrindt, called on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday to give his speedy consent to Poland for the supply of German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, as any other decision would lead to Germany's European isolation

"Poland has submitted a request for permission to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. This will be possible only if the federal (German) government approves it. We call on the 'traffic light' (coalition) government to give this consent as soon as possible," Dobrindt told reporters, as broadcast by Germany's Phoenix television channel.

The lawmaker added that German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had already taken her stance on the issue, saying that Germany is ready to respond positively to countries' requests regarding the supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine, if there are any.

Dobrindt added that the German government should share Baerbock's position.

"And therefore we expect from the Federal Chancellor that such a signal will soon be sent to Poland - that these supplies of tanks to Ukraine are possible," Dobrindt said, adding that any other position will lead Germany "to European isolation."

Earlier in the day, the German government said it had received a request from Poland asking for permission to send its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

In order to deliver German-made tanks to Ukraine, countries need to obtain Berlin's permission to lift export restrictions.

In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev after Russia started its military operation in Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that pumping Ukraine with weapons was not conducive to peace negotiations and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict.

