Germany's Lufthansa Plans To Cancel All China Flights Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 08:37 PM

Germany's Lufthansa Plans to Cancel All China Flights Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Reports

German air carrier Lufthansa wants to ground all flights to and from China until February 9 in response to the deadly outbreak of a new coronavirus, media said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) German air carrier Lufthansa wants to ground all flights to and from China until February 9 in response to the deadly outbreak of a new coronavirus, media said Wednesday.

Bookings are expected to restart in early March, the German daily Bild learned from sources in the industry.

The precautionary measure will not affect Hong Kong flights.

The German flag-carrier also plans to pull its crews out of China, where the number of those infected with the virus has neared 6,000. More than a hundred people have died from the flu-like infection.

