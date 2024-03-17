Open Menu

Gold Mine Collapse Kills Two In North Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Two miners were killed in a gold mine collapse in north Afghanistan's Badakhshan province, state-run Bakhtar news Agency reported Sunday.

The incident took place while the miners were working in Wakhanda area, Kohistan district of Badakhshan late on Saturday, Bakhtar quoted Hekmatullah Mohammadi, director of the department of information and culture of the province as saying.

A similar incident happened in Kohistan district on the same day, without causing any human casualties or financial loss, Mohammadi said.

Badakhshan is a remote and mountainous province of Afghanistan, home to numerous untouched mines, especially gold and lapis lazuli mines, some of which are extracted with no modern facilities or equipment.

