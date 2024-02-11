Golf: PGA Phoenix Open Scores
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2024 | 09:30 AM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Leading scores after Saturday's delayed second round of the US PGA Tour Phoenix Open at the par-71 TPC Scottsdale (USA unless noted):
129 - Sahith Theegala 65-64.
130 - Andrew Novak 65-65, Nick Taylor (CAN) 60-70
132 - Maverick McNealy 65-67
133 - Doug Ghim 65-68
134 - Scottie Scheffler 68-66, Jutin Thomas 69-65, Cameron Young 67-67, Ryan Fox (NZL) 66-68, Jordan Spieth 68-66.
135 - Charley Hoffman 67-68, Kurt Kitayama 68-67, Sam Burns 68-67, Daniel Berger 66-69, Jhonattan Vegas (VEN) 67-68, Matt Fitzpatrick (ENG) 69-66.
