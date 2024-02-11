Open Menu

Golf: PGA Phoenix Open Scores

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2024 | 09:30 AM

Golf: PGA Phoenix Open scores

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Leading scores after Saturday's delayed second round of the US PGA Tour Phoenix Open at the par-71 TPC Scottsdale (USA unless noted):

129 - Sahith Theegala 65-64.

130 - Andrew Novak 65-65, Nick Taylor (CAN) 60-70

132 - Maverick McNealy 65-67

133 - Doug Ghim 65-68

134 - Scottie Scheffler 68-66, Jutin Thomas 69-65, Cameron Young 67-67, Ryan Fox (NZL) 66-68, Jordan Spieth 68-66.

135 - Charley Hoffman 67-68, Kurt Kitayama 68-67, Sam Burns 68-67, Daniel Berger 66-69, Jhonattan Vegas (VEN) 67-68, Matt Fitzpatrick (ENG) 69-66.

Related Topics

USA Young Scottsdale Phoenix

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024

14 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024

1 hour ago
 Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning in ..

Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents

15 hours ago
 Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results ..

Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC

15 hours ago
 Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

16 hours ago
 Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings ..

Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR

16 hours ago
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have bee ..

Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..

16 hours ago
 Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 electio ..

Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results

19 hours ago
 Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-polit ..

Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature

20 hours ago
 12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

21 hours ago
 Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to mov ..

Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..

22 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From World