Greece Takes Delivery Of Rafale Jets From France

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2022 | 06:22 PM

Greece on Wednesday received six Rafale jets from France in a multi-billion-euro arms deal which Athens and Paris claim boosts the EU's defence capabilities, but is mainly seen as countering Turkish ambitions in the Mediterranean

The six warplanes landed at Tanagra air base, some 70 kilometres (43 miles) north of Athens, after overflying the Acropolis, escorted by Greek Mirage jets previously purchased from France.

Greece and France had originally signed a 2.5-billion-euro ($3 billion) deal last January for 18 Rafale jets -- 12 used and six new -- as part of a burgeoning arms programme to counter Turkish ambitions.

A Greek air force source said the aircraft that arrived Wednesday are used.

In September, the two countries signed a mutual assistance defence pact that includes the purchase by Athens of three Belharra frigates.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has also announced plans to buy an additional six Rafale jets, bringing the total order to 24.

The frigates are set to be delivered in 2025 and 2026, for a value of some three billion Euros ($3.4 billion).

Greece has the option to buy a fourth frigate.

Turkey, which has an uneasy history and relationship with its NATO neighbour Greece, has criticised the defence deal as threatening "regional peace and stability".

Mitsotakis in 2020 unveiled Greece's most ambitious arms purchase programme in decades after a dangerous stand-off with Turkey over hydrocarbon resources and naval influence in the waters off their coasts.

A month earlier, Turkey had sent an exploration ship and a small navy flotilla to conduct seismic research in waters which Greece considers its own under post-war treaties.

