UrduPoint.com

Greek Navy To Buy FDI Frigates, Gowind-Class Corvettes From France - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

Greek Navy to Buy FDI Frigates, Gowind-Class Corvettes From France - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Greece agreed on a deal for the procurement of French FDI frigates and Gowind-class corvettes to expand the fleet, the local Kathimerini news portal reported on Monday.

Another clause of the deal entails mutual defense assistance between Greece and France. No further details have been revealed as yet.

The agreement is expected to be signed on Tuesday by Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos in Paris.

In January, the countries signed a 2.5-billion-euro (over $3 billion) deal for shipment of 18 French-made Rafale fighter jets, including 12 used. The first aircraft of the batch was delivered to Greece in July.

Related Topics

France Paris Greece January July Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Chechen President ..

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Chechen President on his re-election

3 minutes ago
 Day two of IGCF 2021 explores online and cybersecu ..

Day two of IGCF 2021 explores online and cybersecurity awareness, GenZ&#039;s fu ..

33 minutes ago
 Pink Ribbon – the only organization committed to ..

Pink Ribbon – the only organization committed to raising awareness about Breas ..

37 minutes ago
 Air University signs MoU on World Tourism Day

Air University signs MoU on World Tourism Day

39 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted Dawat-e-Ha ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted Dawat-e-Haleem, Niaz-e-Imam Hussain (R.A ..

41 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak: DHF one of most important hist ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak: DHF one of most important historical outcomes of dialogue an ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.