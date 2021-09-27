Greek Navy to Buy FDI Frigates, Gowind-Class Corvettes From France - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Greece agreed on a deal for the procurement of French FDI frigates and Gowind-class corvettes to expand the fleet, the local Kathimerini news portal reported on Monday.

Another clause of the deal entails mutual defense assistance between Greece and France. No further details have been revealed as yet.

The agreement is expected to be signed on Tuesday by Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos in Paris.

In January, the countries signed a 2.5-billion-euro (over $3 billion) deal for shipment of 18 French-made Rafale fighter jets, including 12 used. The first aircraft of the batch was delivered to Greece in July.