LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) The Venezuelan Central Bank (BCV) Board appointed by self-proclaimed president Juan Guaido in the litigation over Venezuela's gold reserves stored at the Bank of England has failed to comply with a payment ordered by the UK Court of Appeals, the legal firm representing the Venezuelan constitutional government told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The Guaido Board has failed to do so, placing them in breach of the English Court of Appeal Order," the Zaiwalla & Co legal firm said in a statement sent to Sputnik.

According to the lawyers who represent the bank in the case against Guaido, following the October 5 judgment that granted the appeal made by the BCV board appointed by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and overturned a previous ruling by the UK commercial court that recognized Guaido as the "constitutional interim president," Guaido's board was ordered to pay 400,000 pounds ($523,400) to the winning party by October 20.