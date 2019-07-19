(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) Venezuelan opposition representative in the United States Carlos Vecchio and the Colombian ambassador raised the issue of terrorism with several US lawmakers during meetings in Washington, the envoy's press office said.

"Vecchio, and Ambassador of Colombia, Francisco Santos, raised before senators and representatives of the US Congress the threat that the criminal operation of terrorist groups as the ELN, the FARC and Hezbollah, all protected by Nicolas Maduro, represent for the region," the press release said on Thursday.

Venezuela is experiencing a political-economic crisis that intensified in January after US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust President Nicolas Maduro.

The United States recognized Guaido and started imposing sanctions on Venezuela and freezing billions of Dollars of Venezuela's assets.

Maduro has called Guaido a US puppet and accused the United States of orchestrating a coup in Venezuela to force a change of government and claim the country's vast natural resources.

Since May, the Maduro government and the opposition have been engaged in talks mediated by the Norwegian government.