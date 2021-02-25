MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Guatemala became the third Central American country to register Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on Thursday.

"The vaccine was approved under the emergency use authorization procedure.

Guatemala has become the 37th country in the world to approve Sputnik V," the RDIF said in a press release.

"Guatemala is the third country of Central America to approve the use of Sputnik V. The safe and effective Russian vaccine is widely recognized around the world as one of the key tools to bring the pandemic to an end soon," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev added.