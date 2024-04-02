Guatemala, Nicaragua To Play FIFA World Cup Qualifying Warmup
Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2024 | 12:50 PM
GUATEMALA CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Guatemala and Nicaragua will meet in a soccer friendly in the United States next month as both teams prepare for 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
The match will be played in San Jose, California, on May 26, the Guatemalan football federation said on Monday.
Guatemala will begin its quest for a World Cup place with a home qualifier against Dominica on June 5 while Nicaragua will host Montserrat the same day.
Neither of the North, Central America and Caribbean zone (CONCACAF) nations has ever qualified for football's showpiece tournament.
The next World Cup will be played in the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19, 2026.
Recent Stories
Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway
Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024
Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’
Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge
Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi
Football: Italian Serie A results -
Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commission Bill in NA
Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid
Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid
Israeli PM vows to enact Al Jazeera news broadcast ban
More Stories From World
-
NE China ports handle record high China-Europe freight train trips in Q143 seconds ago
-
China's Inner Mongolia sees installed capacity of new energy topping 100 mln kilowatts46 seconds ago
-
Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge sees record daily vehicle traffic49 seconds ago
-
S. Korea's agricultural products export hits new high in Q153 seconds ago
-
China's tiger and leopard park sees over 35 cubs born in past year56 seconds ago
-
Coral fossils found in central China11 minutes ago
-
Non administration of oath delays Senate polls in KP: ECP notifies postponement31 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka set Bangladesh 511 to win second Test41 minutes ago
-
Tokyo's Nikkei ends marginally higher51 minutes ago
-
Russia reports drone attacks over 1,000 km from Ukraine51 minutes ago
-
First vessel passes channel opened to aid Baltimore bridge cleanup1 hour ago
-
Portugal to swear in already fragile government1 hour ago