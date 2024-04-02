Open Menu

Guatemala, Nicaragua To Play FIFA World Cup Qualifying Warmup

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2024 | 12:50 PM

GUATEMALA CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Guatemala and Nicaragua will meet in a soccer friendly in the United States next month as both teams prepare for 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The match will be played in San Jose, California, on May 26, the Guatemalan football federation said on Monday.

Guatemala will begin its quest for a World Cup place with a home qualifier against Dominica on June 5 while Nicaragua will host Montserrat the same day.

Neither of the North, Central America and Caribbean zone (CONCACAF) nations has ever qualified for football's showpiece tournament.

The next World Cup will be played in the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

