Guterres Appoints New UN Coordinator For Black Sea Grain Initiative - Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 28, 2022 | 11:30 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has appointed Abdullah Abdul Samad Dashti of Kuwait as the new coordinator for the United Nations-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced today the appointment of Abdullah Abdul Samad Dashti of Kuwait as United Nations Coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative," Dujarric said.

Dashti retired in 2021 from the Kuwaiti armed forces at the rank of Vice Admiral and brings 40 years of experience in the areas of naval operations, leadership and management both in Kuwait and in multinational deployments, Dujarric also said.

From 2019 to 2020, Dashti was the military defense attaché of Kuwait in Belgium and the Kuwait mission's representative to NATO, Dujarric added.

