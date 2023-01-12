UrduPoint.com

Hacker Group Attacks Gov't, Military Institutions In Asia, Europe - Cybersecurity Firm

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Hacker Group Attacks Gov't, Military Institutions in Asia, Europe - Cybersecurity Firm

A newly identified hacker group Dark Pink attacked seven high profile targets, including government and military institutions, in Southeast Asia and Europe from June to December 2022, Russian cybersecurity company Group-IB said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) A newly identified hacker group Dark Pink attacked seven high profile targets, including government and military institutions, in Southeast Asia and Europe from June to December 2022, Russian cybersecurity company Group-IB said.

"This new APT (advanced persistent threat) group is notable due to their specific focus on attacking branches of the military, and government ministries and agencies. Group-IB discovered that, as of December 2022, Dark Pink APT breached the security defenses of six organizations in five APAC (Asia-Pacific) countries (Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, and Vietnam), and one organization in Europe (Bosnia and Herzegovina)," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

At the same time, Group-IB added that it had also registered "one unsuccessful attack on a European state development body based in Vietnam."

The main goal of the hacker group is corporate espionage, as criminals are trying to steal documents and record sounds from the electronic devices of the victims, the Russian cybersecurity firm said.

The hackers sent their victims email messages containing a link to a website, according to the statement. When the victim clicked on this link, a malicious file was downloaded, which then stole personal information from devices, including passwords, browser history, and data from Viber and Telegram.

Related Topics

Attack Russia Europe Company Same Indonesia Bosnia And Herzegovina Philippines Cambodia Malaysia Vietnam June December Criminals From Government Asia

Recent Stories

DEWA places innovation at top of its priorities to ..

DEWA places innovation at top of its priorities to achieve government plans and ..

2 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, IPU Secretary-General discuss bilate ..

Saqr Ghobash, IPU Secretary-General discuss bilateral relations

32 minutes ago
 Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) ..

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approves six development sche ..

1 minute ago
 Last Ukraine doctors offer lifeline in shell-ridde ..

Last Ukraine doctors offer lifeline in shell-ridden Bakhmut

1 minute ago
 Construction work on $230 mn project in progress: ..

Construction work on $230 mn project in progress: Chinese CG

1 minute ago
 Russian President's Special Representative Says Di ..

Russian President's Special Representative Says Discussed Economic Cooperation i ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.