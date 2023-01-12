A newly identified hacker group Dark Pink attacked seven high profile targets, including government and military institutions, in Southeast Asia and Europe from June to December 2022, Russian cybersecurity company Group-IB said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) A newly identified hacker group Dark Pink attacked seven high profile targets, including government and military institutions, in Southeast Asia and Europe from June to December 2022, Russian cybersecurity company Group-IB said.

"This new APT (advanced persistent threat) group is notable due to their specific focus on attacking branches of the military, and government ministries and agencies. Group-IB discovered that, as of December 2022, Dark Pink APT breached the security defenses of six organizations in five APAC (Asia-Pacific) countries (Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, and Vietnam), and one organization in Europe (Bosnia and Herzegovina)," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

At the same time, Group-IB added that it had also registered "one unsuccessful attack on a European state development body based in Vietnam."

The main goal of the hacker group is corporate espionage, as criminals are trying to steal documents and record sounds from the electronic devices of the victims, the Russian cybersecurity firm said.

The hackers sent their victims email messages containing a link to a website, according to the statement. When the victim clicked on this link, a malicious file was downloaded, which then stole personal information from devices, including passwords, browser history, and data from Viber and Telegram.