TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) The Japan Atomic Energy Commission has suffered a cyberattack on its internal document network, the Kyodo news agency reported on Friday.

The perpetrators are suspected of having accessed classified meeting records and other internal information.

At the same time, there have been no leaks of top-secret data related to protection of radioactive material, which is stored in a different network, the media said.

The nuclear regulator learned about the leak on October 26 with traces of hacking being detected later. The committee has shut down access to external networks and the inflicted damage is currently being ascertained.