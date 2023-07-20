Open Menu

Hailstorm Leaves 110 Injured In Northern Italy - Governor Luca Zaia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 20, 2023 | 11:11 PM

A severe hailstorm pummeled the northern Italian region of Veneto surrounding Venice this week, injuring at least 110 people, Governor Luca Zaia said Thursday

"At the moment, 110 in total (28 in Venice, 62 in Padua, 19 in Vicenza, 1 in Belluno; including a serious injury caused by a fall from the roof," Zaia said on social media.

He posted a video of large hailstones, some of them 10 centimeters (4 inches) in diameter, crashing onto lawns. They battered cars and broke windows all across the province.

Venice, Padua, Treviso and Vicenza were affected the most.

The governor said he would sign a declaration of emergency to unlock funds required for a clean-up.

The hailstorm continued a run of bad weather that hit northern Italy this summer. A heatwave rolled in over the weekend, followed by gusts of wind that blew roofs off dozens of homes and snapped power lines, while the central and southern parts of Italy were sweltering in temperatures as high as 45 degrees Celsius (113F).

