Haitian Police Arrest One Of Suspected Masterminds Behind Moise's Assassination

Haitian Police Arrest One of Suspected Masterminds Behind Moise's Assassination

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) One of the alleged masterminds behind the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise has been arrested, Police Director Leon Charles said.

"The first person they called when the bandits' advance was blocked was Emmanuel Sanon," Charles told reporters on Sunday, as quoted by Acento.

According to police, Christian Emmanuel Sanon, a doctor from the US state of Florida, has been arrested. Two other people "implicated in the intellectual authorship of the murder," are being searched for, Charles said.

Investigators believe that Sanon was in contact with a Venezuelan security company based in the United States - presumably, it organized the recruitment of Colombians, who are now being accused of killing Moise.

According to Haiti's police, a group of 26 Colombians and two Americans of Haitian descent are suspected of having carried out the assassination of President Moise in his home in Port-au-Prince in the early hours of Wednesday, July 7. The National Police said on Friday that 18 Colombian and two American suspects had been detained.

According to Colombian media reports, the head of Moise's security guard, Dimitri Herard, often traveled to Colombia and is expected to explain his frequent trips to Ecuador with stopovers in Bogota during the upcoming interrogation this week.

The dates of Herard's latest trips reportedly correspond to the time when the final details of Moise's assassination were discussed.

