Half of Canadians Say Trudeau Has Handled Coronavirus Pandemic Well - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) Half of Canadians say they believe Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has handled the coronavirus pandemic well, an Angus Reid poll revealed.

"Half of Canadians (50 percent) now say Prime Minister Trudeau has done a good job of handling the pandemic. This is the highest mark since January. Forty-six per cent say he has done a poor job," the study, unveiled on Thursday, said.

The findings showed that opinions of the Prime Minister's handling of the pandemic were split by gender, with the majority of men - of all ages - disapproving of Trudeau's work, while the majority of women were satisfied with the response.

Respondents were also split along geographical and ideological lines, with the Trudeau government's response being met with disapproval in the conservative-leaning prairie provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Respondents from traditionally left-leaning bastions such as Atlantic Canada and British Columbia were most likely to approve of Trudeau's work.

According to the Prime Minister and top health officials, over half of Canadians eligible to get vaccinated against the coronavirus are fully immunized, while nearly 80 percent have received at least one vaccine dose.