Half Of Moldovan Citizens Oppose Country's Unification With Romania - Poll

Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2022 | 06:20 PM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) Around half of Moldovan citizens are against their country's unification with Romania, according to a poll by CBS-Research center, published on Thursday.

If a referendum on Moldova's unification with Romania was held on December 4, 35.1% of the respondents said they would support the move, while 47.4% said the country should remain independent, according to the poll. Another 17.5% remained undecided.

In another poll conducted in October, around 40% of people were in favor of Moldova's unification with Romania, with 51.8% opposing it.

The latest survey was conducted from October 29-November 10 by CBS-Research at the request of the Institute for Development of Social Initiatives among 1,132 people.

The margin of error is estimated at 3%.

Moldova and Romania enjoy close ties, with the two countries holding regular joint meetings of their parliaments and creating joint working groups on a number of issues.

Moldova was part of Romania from 1918-1940 after Romanian forces entered Bessarabia in early 1918. After 1940, Moldova became part of the Soviet Union. Since gaining its independence from Moscow in 1991, there has been a growing movement in support of Moldova's reunification with Romania.

