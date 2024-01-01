Open Menu

HC Janjua Sees Opening Of New Vistas In Pak-Canada Ties In 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2024

HC Janjua sees opening of new vistas in Pak-Canada ties in 2024

OTTAWA (Canada) , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 1st Jan, 2024) Pakistan's High Commissioner to Canada Zaheer Janjua on Monday expressed confidence that the relations between Pakistan and Canada would lead to the opening of new vistas of development in the year 2024.

"Looking forward to new beginnings and opportunities in relations," High Commissioner Janjua said in a post on the social media platform, X.

He wished the Pakistani diaspora and friends in Canada and across the globe a happy and prosperous new year.

"May the new year bring peace, harmony, and prosperity to all," he said.

