Head of Belarusian Football Federation Detained in Czech Republic - Reports

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) The police in the Moravian-Silesian Region of the Czech republic detained the chairman of the Belarusian Football Federation, Vladimir Bazanov, on Tuesday, the Denik N online news agency reported.

According to the news agency, investigators believe that Bazanov, a close ally of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, arrived in the Czech Republic to attend a game between Belarusian and Czech women's teams without permission to enter the country.

The regional police declined to comment on the issue when asked by Sputnik.