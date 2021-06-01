Head of Conoscere Eurasia NGO Plans to Discuss Russia-Italy Customs Corridor at SPIEF-2021

A panel of distinguished experts at the upcoming St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will revisit discussions on the creation of a Green Customs Corridor between Italy and Russia, Antonio Fallico, the chairman of the board of directors of Banca Intesa and president of the Association Conoscere Eurasia, told Sputnik in an interview

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) A panel of distinguished experts at the upcoming St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will revisit discussions on the creation of a Green Customs Corridor between Italy and Russia, Antonio Fallico, the chairman of the board of directors of Banca Intesa and president of the Association Conoscere Eurasia, told Sputnik in an interview.

Moscow and Rome signed a protocol on the initiative back in 2013 in order to streamline interaction between the countries' customs agencies.

"One of the issues that I will raise at a round table is the creation of a Green Customs Corridor between Russia and Italy. We have been talking about it for a very long time, back in 2013 Russian President Vladimir Putin and then-Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta signed a corresponding agreement," Fallico said.

The Italian official remarked on a genuine revolution that took place in the area of Russia's exports, which included digitalization of paperwork and implementation of the single-window principle through the Russian Export Center. Fallico also drew attention to the certification of goods as an important trade issue.

"We are suggesting to form a working group that will include technical specialists, who will come up with proposals," Fallico continued.

This year's forum will take place in person from Wednesday through Saturday at the ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Center in the Russian city of St. Petersburg. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, the umbrella media organization that includes such brands as Sputnik, RIA Novosti, InoSMI, and Baltnews, among others, is an official media partner of the event.