UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Reform To Deprive One-Third Of Ukrainians Of Free Medical Care - Lawmaker

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 01:50 AM

Health Reform to Deprive One-Third of Ukrainians of Free Medical Care - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Some 13 million Ukrainians will be deprived of free medical care starting April as a result of a new medical reform in Ukraine, parliament member Yuriy Boyko from the Opposition Platform - For Life party said on Thursday.

The first phase of the medical reform was launched in Ukraine immediately after the new government came in in August. It was about each citizen being ascribed to a so-called district doctor and signing a contract with them. The plan is to make these doctors the go-to focal points for people to get a referral to a specialized doctor. Only in that case will the visit be payed for by the government.

"This year, the reform's framework will leave one-third of the population out of the free medical care system. Only those citizens who had signed a contract with the district doctor will be able to receive free medical assistance," Boyko was quoted as saying on the Opposition Platform ” For Life party's website.

According to his data, less than 30 million people of Ukraine's 42 million population have signed such contracts with district doctors. It means that should the need arise, some 13 million Ukrainians will not be able to be received by the district doctor and get a referral for a further free specialized treatment.

In Boyko's words, people are thus left with only two choices: "either treat themselves with folk remedies or pay for the hospital treatment from their pockets."

According to Health Minister Zoriana Skaletska, the second phase of the Ukrainian medical reform will begin in April. It will change the way in which specialized medical institutions are financed - money will be transferred by the government directly to the medical institution once the patient has received the treatment. Only medical institutions with appropriate equipment will be preserved for this new mode, while the rest will be reoriented.

Related Topics

Ukraine Parliament Visit Doctor Money April August From Government Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Saudi Foreign Minister Denies Rumors of Crown Prin ..

54 minutes ago

US Files Superseding Indictment Against Huawei - C ..

54 minutes ago

Universities' linkages with corporate sector enabl ..

54 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed participates in mangrove seedling ..

3 hours ago

Ethiopian PM arrives in UAE

3 hours ago

Jordanâ€™s Fuheis Youth Club snatches AWST 2020 ba ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.