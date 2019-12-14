(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) The next hearing on the possible extradition of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to the United States will be held on February 25, 2020, and the defense hopes that the request of US authorities will be rejected, lawyer Aitor Martinez, who coordinates Assange's defense in Spain, told Sputnik.

"On December 19th, a hearing will be held in the United Kingdom at the Westminster Court, but in a simple procedure to present evidence. Mr. Assange will not be present. Subsequently, on February 25, 2020, a hearing will be held on the extradition, which will decide whether to extradite Mr. Assange to the United States or not, although we hope that the US request will be rejected," the lawyer said.