UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hearings On Assange's Extradition To US Will Be Held On February 25, 2020 - Lawyer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 12:38 PM

Hearings on Assange's Extradition to US Will Be Held on February 25, 2020 - Lawyer

The next hearing on the possible extradition of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to the United States will be held on February 25, 2020, and the defense hopes that the request of US authorities will be rejected, lawyer Aitor Martinez, who coordinates Assange's defense in Spain, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) The next hearing on the possible extradition of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to the United States will be held on February 25, 2020, and the defense hopes that the request of US authorities will be rejected, lawyer Aitor Martinez, who coordinates Assange's defense in Spain, told Sputnik.

"On December 19th, a hearing will be held in the United Kingdom at the Westminster Court, but in a simple procedure to present evidence. Mr. Assange will not be present. Subsequently, on February 25, 2020, a hearing will be held on the extradition, which will decide whether to extradite Mr. Assange to the United States or not, although we hope that the US request will be rejected," the lawyer said.

Related Topics

Hearing Spain United Kingdom United States February December 2020 Court

Recent Stories

US Representative Khalilzad Welcomes Pakistan's Ef ..

6 minutes ago

UAE commits US$5 million to UN Emergency Response ..

11 minutes ago

PM Khan to visit Saudi Arabia today

26 minutes ago

PM Khan to visit Saudi Arabia today

26 minutes ago

PM Khan to visit Saudi Arabia today

27 minutes ago

North Korea Conducted Another 'Important Test' at ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.