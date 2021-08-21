UrduPoint.com

Henri Upgraded To Hurricane As It Approaches US Coast

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 08:26 PM

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Storm Henri was upgraded to a hurricane on Saturday and is forecast to make landfall on the US East Coast on Sunday, US meteorologists said.

"Although some weakening is expected prior to landfall on Sunday, Henri is forecast to be at or near hurricane strength when it reaches the coasts of Long Island and southern New England," the US National Hurricane Center said.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph (120 kph) with higher gusts, the center added.

